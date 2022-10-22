Blackwater eyes second straight win as TNT tries to bounce back

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Coach Chot Reyes and the Tropang Giga enter the match with a 2-2 win-loss record, while Ariel Vanguardia's Bossing are at 3-3.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    BLACKWATER eyes its second straight win as the Bossing take on the TNT Tropang Giga in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Saturday at the Philsports Arena.

    Gametime is at 4:30 p.m.

    Blackwater goes for a big follow-up to its 93-86 victory over Terrafirma two Fridays ago that evened its record to 3-3.

    Cameron Krutwig has been playing solid for the Bossing with averages of 20.5 points, 16.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists through six games.

    TNT, on the other hand, tries to bounce back after skidding to a 2-2 win-loss slate with a 110-101 defeat against NLEX last Wednesday.

    Two teams, meanwhile, are out to break their losing streaks as Rain or Shine faces Meralco at 6:45 p.m.

    The Elasto Painters have lost two straight games after falling to TNT, 110-91, last Saturday to drop to 2-3.

    The Bolts, meanwhile, have also suffered their second straight defeat in their 89-82 loss to Phoenix Super LPG last Wednesday.

    Meralco, for now, is staying with Johnny O’Bryant after he posted just seven points against the Fuel Masters.

