Wendell Comboy tries luck at SMB after ROS draftee left unsigned

LEFT unsigned by Rain or Shine after being picked 23rd overall in the PBA Rookie Draft last month, former Far Eastern University guard Wendell Comboy is trying out for a spot in the San Miguel Beer lineup.

The 22-year-old guard attended the Beermen’s practice on Tuesday upon the advice of FEU head coach Olsen Racela, who is a former SMB player and Petron head coach.

“Pinapunta ako ni coach Olsen and ng manager ko, Titan, may kinausap silang coach, ayon, para ma-i-try ko lang din, free agent naman ako,” he shared to SPIN.ph at the end of the Beermen's practice.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

“Itutuloy-tuloy lang ‘to, and hopefully may ma-i-offer sila sa akin, and makapag-sign ng contract," he added.

Comboy was taken at No. 11 in the second round of the regular PBA draft, but found himself in a loaded Rain or Shine backcourt that on Tuesday unloaded Ed Daquioag in a trade for future draft picks with TNT.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Asked to compare collegiate play to the PBA, Comboy said: “Dito kasi sa PBA, mga pro kalaban mo, they know how to read plays agad, magre-react agad sila. Sa college, minsan naglalaro kami based sa emotions namin – dito kailangan maging wise ka, diskarte talaga.”

Comboy later shared a few takeaways from the three-hour grind.

“Gusto ko talaga dito. Nagustuhan ko din training nila kasi nandon lahat ‘yung mga small things and details, ‘yung mga kailangan kong gawin – maging efficient sa loob ng court, mga desisyon na doon natutunan,” he said.