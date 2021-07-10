COLUMN: Much-awaited PBA return overshadows controversies for now

CHICAGO -- At long last, after being restrained by the deadly grip of a global pandemic, the long-delayed season 46 of the PBA is upon us.

My love-hate relationship with the league notwithstanding, I am exceedingly thrilled for this development, especially so for the rank-and-file employees who may have lost their means of livelihood during the work stoppage.

Four days a week beginning on July 16, hoops-crazy Filipino sports fans' days will once again be filled with triple- and double-headers, a welcome relief during these dark, gloomy times.

Confusing eligibility requirements for Fil-Ams, an archaic "draft dodger rule'' and the grounded Kiefer Ravena flight to Japan were some of the controversies that pleted the league and added a fracture to an already polarized fan base.

All of that noise gets muffled for now.

Rightfully and deservedly so, the actual games occupy center stage and become The Show, not just the sideshow.

Continue reading below ↓

During my recurring appearance today at the highly rated sports talk show Power and Play, Kom Noli Eala asked me what I'm most excited about with the advent of Season 46.

Plenty.

It starts with my curiosity on the health status of six-time MVP and the pride of Cebu, June Mar Fajardo.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO: screenshot from PBA video

Continue reading below ↓

How is his broken leg coming along? And can he assume the position as a dominant big and add another title to the eight that he has already pocketed with the dynastic San Miguel Beermen?

Speaking of gentle giants, I am eager to see the happily married version of Greg Slaughter. The sight of him draped in a NorthPort uniform will require some getting used to but watching him operate down low never gets old.

The last time I saw him, Jayson Castro was wincing in pain and unable to perform to his lofty standards. I hope his tires are okay now so we can inhale more of the magic he weaves.

AND PRETTY PLEASE, GIVE ME A WHOLE LOT OF GINEBRA.

I want to get drunk with all their hustle and dazzle and never-say-die spirit.

L.A. Tenorio, Japeth Aguilar, Stanley Pringle and the rest of the Gin Kings are always ready for a good fight and I am just as ready to be mesmerized by their acts of pulling improbable wins from the jaws of defeat.

Continue reading below ↓

I also want to cherish more from old-timers such as Joe Devance and Jared Dillinger. Affectionately called OGs by today's young generation, Joe and Jared don't mind getting down and dirty in the trenches and performing the things champions do.

And oh, is Mikey Williams going to show up?

I hope he does, but if not, the Tropang Giga shouldn't allow a perceived malcontent to hijack their season. R.R. Pogoy is a bad, bad man. He can carry the scoring load and the team has more than enough talent to make a title run.

I wouldn't mind some 3x3. And I'll watch mainly because of the skills and showmanship of Jason Brickman and I also want to see if the PBA can replicate the gold standard set by Chooks-To-Go when it comes to running this unique program.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The fact that the PBA is back despite the logistical challenges and staging limitations is a tribute to the dedicated and tireless work of the PBA board.

Continue reading below ↓

Take a bow, Kume Willie Marcial.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.