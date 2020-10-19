COLUMN: Marcial's law is unjust and unfair to PBA referee

CHICAGO - While working as the information officer of the Cebu City Sports Commission back in the early 90s, I once attended a seminar sanctioned by the Basketball Referees Commission (BARECOM).

The most important nugget of information I mined from that experience was understanding the golden rule of officiating.

"See what you call and call only what you see."

With 3.1 ticks to go in the game between NorthPort and Rain or Shine inside the PBA bubble last Sunday in Angeles City, referee Sherwin Pineda called a foul on Paolo Taha which led to two Ray Nambatac free throws that lifted the Elasto Painters to a 70-68 victory.

I don't know what Pineda saw that prompted him to make the call, but I can also see where he is coming from.

He made the error most refs commonly do, which was thinking he saw something and hoping his gut feel was right. So, Pineda literally blew it, prrrtt!

But what if there really was contact and Pineda swallowed the whistle, can you imagine the uproar?

Coulda. Woulda. Shoulda.

Bottomline here is that refs are human, prone to mistakes. They should be allowed room for error with sufficient warning that future mistakes will be dealt with more severely.

This is the part where, I think, the PBA is about to make the wrong call, pun intended.

As reported by SPIN.ph, Commissioner Willie Marcial made his feelings known "an hour after the game."

"Hindi ko matanggap yun. Pauuwiin na natin siya." (I can't accept that call. We will send him home."

Wow.

WHAT'S UP WITH THIS HASTY, PUBLIC PERSECUTION?

Doesn't the commissioner have a satellite office within the bubble where things can be thoroughly, deliberately hashed out behind closed doors?

The NBA conducts its business with the refs quietly, fairly and justly. And it frowns on the grandstanding that Marcial seems to deliciously relish in.

While I am impressed with Marcial's bravado, like a western gunslinger so anxious for justice that his fingers are always on the trigger, I would rather see careful thought instead of reckless impulse.

And what happened to due process? Would Marcial even bother to meet with Pineda and listen to his side of the whistle?

I guess not. And Marcial doesn't even have to because there is no PBA referees union where Pineda can seek shelter from what are potentially unjust and unfair sanctions.

"Nagalit ako doon sa tawag na yun (I got angry with the call)," Marcial added.

I'm so sorry his feelings were hurt. But Marcial should set aside his emotions in deciding the fate of Pineda or any ref that may appear in his crosshairs.

A good leader delegates. Marcial, therefore, must allow the technical committee to review said instance and then make a decision based on its recommendation.

I can understand the need for Marcial to placate NorthPort and the increasingly outraged coach Pido Jarencio, but that doesn't give him the license to throw Pineda under the bus and compromise his livelihood.

Look, when warranted, punishment is absolutely necessary and good. But discipline, with the desire to teach, is always a better option. It encourages harmony not animosity.

The most egregious violation a referee can make is one that reflects a blatant ignorance or lack of knowledge of the rule book. Pineda's "mistake" was simply a judgment call.

If it were up to me, I'd assign Pineda only to low-profile games. Keep him off NorthPort games, and let him officiate with veterans who can help him with guidance.

Sending him home is not only wrong, it demoralizes the ranks.

After the PR nightmare of the Abueva case, does Marcial really want a disgruntled crew of refs under his watch?