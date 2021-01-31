'Poor bubble season, coaches' input weighed in decision to trade CJ Perez'

THE controversial CJ Perez trade was not a knee-jerk reaction.

It went through a long, deep process as Terrafirma governor Bobby Rosales explained.

The Dyip had to make a careful, thorough deliberation with their entire coaching staff before deciding to pull the trigger on what had been the biggest offseason trade so far in the PBA.

There were missing pieces that needed to be plugged as per the coaches’ assessment during the off-season following yet another disappointing performance in the last Philippine Cup bubble.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Continue reading below ↓

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old Perez, the former No. 1 overall pick three years ago and 2019 Rookie of the Year, turned out as the collateral damage.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“It was a process really. Napag-isipin din that if you really want to get something of value, you have to give up something of value also,” said Rosales, who is also PBA vice chairman.

“Masakit man yung decision na yan because it involved CJ, basically yan ang storya nyan that led to this trade proposal.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The proposal, already awaiting approval from the Commissioner’s Office, had the prolific guard out of Lyceum and two-time league scoring champion, going to San Miguel Beer in exchange for Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, Russel Escoto, Gelo Alolino, and the No. 8 pick in the first round of the coming Rookie Draft.

Perez averaged 24.8 points for the Dyip in the lone conference last season that saw the former expansion franchise again limping home with a 1-10 (win-loss) record despite last year’s top rookie pick Roosevelt Adams coming on board for the franchise.

Continue reading below ↓

Shortly after, coach Johnedel Cardel and his staff were asked by management to review the program and see where the Dyip went wrong.

It was the consensus of the coaching staff that key personnel were missing in certain positions.

“Hindi bale sana kung isa or dalawa lang [ng kulang]. Pero malaking factor kasi ang inputs ng coaching staff whenever we make a decision,” said Rosales. “We really value their inputs. Unang-una sila ang nasa frontline, sila ang nakakaalam ng laro talaga. So that really factored.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

It was a tough pill to swallow having to give up the player who was the face of the franchise the past two seasons.

Then again, decision has to be made.

“At a certain point, we have to make a tough call,” said Rosales. “People may disagree, but we respect their opinion.”

The Terrafirma official referred to the controversial deal as ‘a legitimate trade.’

“Nai-present na namin yung trade proposal. So there will be a process, so let the process work,” Rosales stressed.