PBA made the right call to cancel games indefinitely, say coaches

PBA coaches backed the decision of the league to postpone games of the Philippine Cup indefinitely due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone believes the league made the correct decision to call off the games for the safety of all stakeholders.

“I believe the PBA is doing the right thing by postponing games,” said Cone. “There’s a new reality to the world and I think stepping back and finding the right way to attack the spread of the virus is a good move.”

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial announced the postponement of all games and activities of the Philippine Cup, the PBA D-League Aspirants Cup, and the PBA 3x3 due to the rising cases of COVID-19 until further notice.

The PBA said it will evaluate the situation on a day-to-day basis to determine the best time to resume the games.

Incidentally, Barangay Ginebra was supposed to play its first game in the Philippine Cup in an out-of-town sortie against Blackwater in Balanga, Bataan.

“Humans (Filipinos especially) are adaptive so I think we’ll find ways to adopt and adjust to this new reality we are battling,” Cone said.

Phoenix Super LPG coach Louie Alas aired the same sentiment.

“It’s a good decision to postpone it. Safety first,” said Alas, whose team had a game on Wednesday against TNT at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Alas said the Fuel Masters will conduct closed-door practices following the league’s decision for the safety of the players and coaches.

Cone said Ginebra will also continue with its practices during the league’s respite due to the COVID-19.

“Since our practice is a controlled environment, we will continue to work and prepare for the eventual return of the games,” said Alas.