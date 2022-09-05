Coach Yeng Guiao signs three-year contract with Rain or Shine

RAIN or Shine welcomed back coach Yeng Guiao to its fold by signing him to a three-year contract on Monday.

It was a happy and at the same time, a trip down memory lane when Guiao, 63, went to the RoS office in Pasig to seal the deal with the people he considered as family.

It was a whirlwind negotiation as team co-owners Raymund Yu and Terry Que pitched in to have Guiao back with the team on Saturday shortly after the veteran coach parted ways with NLEX.

Upon arriving from abroad late Saturday, Yu made the call to Guiao and negotiations began from there.

"Nag-dinner kami kagabi. Ngayon tapos na. Ganun kabilis," said Guiao to SPIN.ph shortly after signing the contract.

"Hindi naman bago ang mga ito sa akin, e. Pamilya na ito."

Days after parting ways with NLEX, Yeng Guiao returns to Rain or Shine. PHOTO: PBA Images

Yu and Que were both present to roll out the red carpet for Guiao and were joined by team governor Atty. Mamerto Mondragon, team manager and former Guiao player Jireh Ibanez, and even the father of Yu himself.

"We've wished that he will have the opportunity to coach this team again when he left us six years ago," said Yu.

"Now we're happy and excited that he's back with us."

Que said he repeatedly persuaded for Yu to immediately call Guiao the moment he became available as coach.

"Tinawagan ko na agad si Raymund. Sabi ko kausapin niya na agad si coach. Baka makawala pa," Que said.

