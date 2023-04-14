Cone's 'desperate' gambit to start Pringle pays off

STANLEY Pringle was his old, deadly self on Friday, providing a huge lift for Barangay Ginebra in Game Three of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals.

Getting his first start of the conference in such a pivotal contest, Pringle delivered after he went a perfect 7-of-7 from the field – six from threes – in Ginebra’s 117-103 win over TNT.

Import Justin Brownlee was naturally delighted.

“Came back into prime Stan. He had a great game. He knocked down shots throughout the game,” said Brownlee after the win that gave the Gin Kings a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone admitted starting Pringle was a desperate move for the team after the Kings shot a woeful 7-of-24 on threes in a Game 2 loss.

On Friday, Ginebra regained its shooting touch and hit 18-of-32 from the outside, tying the record for second most treys in a PBA Finals game.

“He is still battling,” said Cone, referring to injuries that have bothered the No. 1 overall draft pick of 2014 over the past few seasons. “And he comes off the bench for a purpose, and not because we have a better player than him that starts. He comes off so that we can limit his minutes shortly.”

“Today, we kinda got desperate and started him. He responded incredibly well,” said Cone.

Pringle said he wanted his start to be productive for his teammates, who stood with him when he battled different injuries.

Pringle, 36, also knew he had to be aggressive after getting the rare start.

“I felt really good. I’m on this great team. All my teammates are great players. Whenever I get a chance to come out and get some shots, it’s not always like that. When I do, it means a lot. They’ve been supporting me the whole time I’ve been injured. Whatever I can do to help them, I’m going to try and do it,” said the two-time Mythical First Team.

“Coach wanted me to go out and probably be aggressive that’s why he started me. I was just locked in and thinking about spacing the floor and be ready to hit that open shot. In Game Two, we shot pretty poorly. I was just focused on hitting the shot. And the shots fell,” said Pringle.

Cone's only concern was that he may have overextended Pringle who played 29 minutes in Game Three.

“There were 30 times in the game where I said to myself, ‘Do I need to take Stanley out?’... Got to get him on rehab and get him ready for Sunday,” said Pringle.