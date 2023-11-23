COLUMN: Cliff Hodge swears no intention to hurt Kyt Jimenez

CHICAGO - Cliff Hodge is easily misunderstood.

He is a hyperactive defender who can slow down the guards and wing players, and clamp down the bigs. He can also score when summoned and rebounds with a passion.

Regardless of the task required, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound forward gets it done with relentless, purposeful tenacity.

But dirty? No way, Jose.

Hodge made the headlines when his elbow fractured the eye socket of rookie Kyt Jimenez during the Meralco-SMB game last Sunday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Although no call was made on that fateful third-quarter collision, the PBA suspended the referee for "missing the call" two days later.

THERE WAS HARM. BUT NO FOUL.

Hodge politely disagrees with the league's decision that a foul should have been called against him.

"I definitely disagree with the PBA but it's their opinion versus mine, so there's nothing much I can do from my standpoint. I believe in what I know happened," the Fil-Am by way of Pensacola, Florida told me via text message.

"Very unfortunate accident," said the No. 4 overall pick in the 2012 draft who played college ball at Reedely and Hawaii Pacific.

"I would never intentionally hit somebody in the face because I've been on the receiving end (of this kind of situation) and I know it hurts. I also know how important I am to my team and I wouldn't jeopardize being thrown out or hurting my team. I know the consequences of those actions," he added.

I concur. The PBA should have just let that one go as a non-call as originally viewed by the officials at the time of the incident.

What happened to Kyt is sad but basketball, in many ways, is a contact sport. Players get tangled in screens, hard fouls are made, and bumps are often unavoidable when you cram 10 dudes in 94 by 50 feet of playing space.

HODGE IS REMORSEFUL.

"Haven't spoken to him personally but I did apologize during the game because I felt bad that it happened. Next game I will for sure go up to him and tell him I didn't intentionally hit him and I'm sure he knows that already."

I asked Hodge if he is looking over his shoulder these days and worrying about a fine or a suspension.

"Not at all."

As it should be. Five days after the fact, with no word yet of a disciplinary action from the league, Hodge is on the clear.

While its decision-making can be warped at times, the league was correct to spare Cliff on this one.

Don't be fooled by the tough exterior and that sharp, jagged edge he wields on the court. Outside the lines, Hodge is a nice guy, self-effacing, fun, life loving. I made these discoveries in a long phone interview in April last year.

When he's not busy disrupting opposing offenses in the PBA, Hodge retreats home and hangs out with his wife Bea and their adorable dogs.

No elbows. Just hugs and kisses.

