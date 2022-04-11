Cliff Hodge on fans' accusations that he hurt Brownlee on purpose

CLIFF Hodge on Sunday responded to allegations by fans that he purposely hurt Justin Brownlee in Game Two of the PBA Season 46 Governors’ Cup Finals between Meralco and Barangay Ginebra.

Hodge has been targeted by Ginebra fans on social media after Brownlee rolled his ankle on Friday after landing on the Meralco forward’s foot. Brownlee escaped serious injury and had not missed a beat during the finals series.

Meralco forward Cliff Hodge has come under fire from fans for this play that left Justin Brownlee with an ankle injury.

Continue reading below ↓

When asked about the vitriol on social media, Hodge said he didn’t and will never hurt a player on purpose just to get an advantage.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“I’m a basketball player. If we are going to beat Ginebra, I want to beat Ginebra full force. I’m not going to try [and] injure anyone when I play. If you know me personally, you know that I’m not trying to injure anyone. I will never do that,” said Hodge.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW:

Hodge said that he was only trying his best to alter Brownlee’s shot that unfortunately ended with the Ginebra import twisting his left ankle.

“I even apologized to Brownlee. I was trying to get around the screen. There were three seconds left on the shotclock. I pulled up to challenge and we were both vertical. And we both came down at the same time.

"I don’t know where his feet is in and he just accidentally landed on my foot. I felt bad that it happened and I apologized to him,” said Hodge.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Despite the incident, the 34-year-old Hodge said he will continue to play hard since he has yet to win a championship in his 10-year PBA career. And the Meralco forward said he also expects Ginebra to play with the same level of intensity.

“We are both trying to win a championship. Some things are going to happen. If I get hit in the face, I get hit in the head, I’m not just going to stop playing," he said. "This is winning time. I’ve never won a championship in 10 years and I’m going to keep playing as hard as I can."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.