CJ Perez thankful for Terrafirma trust in farewell message

AS he moves on to a new chapter of his career, CJ Perez said he will be forever thankful to Terrafirma for being his first team in the PBA.

Perez made known about his gratefulness to Terrafirma management through an Instagram post shortly after the PBA approved the trade that sent him to San Miguel for three players and two future draft picks.

In his message, Perez thanked team governor Bobby Rosales and head coach Johnedel Cardel for giving him the opportunity in his first two years in the PBA.

Perez said it was an honor to give his all during his two seasons with the Dyip even though they missed the playoffs in all of his four conferences with the squad.

“My professional career started with you. I couldn’t be more thankful for the last two years. The friendship I made with everyone – utility, coaching staff, and definitely my teammates. Thank you coach John and Boss Bobby for believing in me. I appreciate your trust.

“Although we came up short, our battles were always pure with blood and sweat. I will always remember my time as a Dyip. Best of luck,” wrote Perez in a post on Instagram through his agent Titan Management Group.

