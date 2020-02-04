Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    CJ Perez leads way as Columbian defeats Korean college team in tuneup

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    COLUMBIAN defeated Dankook University, 94-86, on Tuesday in a tune-up game at The Upper Deck.

    CJ Perez had 25 points for the Dyip in the tune-up game against the visiting collegiate team from Korea.

    Columbian rookie Roosevelt Adams gave a good account of himself as he scored 18 points, while Glenn Khobuntin added 13 for the Dyip.

    The Dyip started preparations for the Philippine Cup early as they look to make it to the playoffs this year with Perez entering his second season with the team.

    They are also high on Adams, who the Dyip selected first overall in the 2019 regular draft.

