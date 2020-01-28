CJ Perez in line to duplicate Abueva's Rookie of Year-Mythical Team double

CJ PEREZ has a shot at duplicating a feat last pulled off by Calvin Abueva by winning both the Rookie of the Year and a berth in the First Mythical Team in one season.

Perez, labelled 'Baby Beast' during his varsity days at San Sebastian, looms as a heavy favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award after finishing second in the statistical race for the MVP awards with a 33.47 statistical points (SPs).

Perez is only behind five-time MVP June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel, who topped the SPs with 39.6 SPs.

The high-flying guard is a cinch for the Rookie of the Year plum since his closest rival, Robert Bolick of NorthPort, sits 14th in the statistical tally after sitting out the latter part of the season due to a knee injury.

PHOTO: AP

Continue reading below ↓

If Perez wins both individual awards, the Lyceum product will be duplicating the feat pulled off by Abueva, who captured the Rookie of the Year and a place in the First Mythical Team during the 2012-2013 season while with Alaska.

The PBA, players, and media votes will also have a say in the Rookie of the Year, First Mythical Team and other individual winners in the Leo Awards, which is scheduled to be held during the opening of the 2020 PBA season.

Perez and Abueva have been compared to each other in their playing careers, being former players of San Sebastian.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

Continue reading below ↓

After Abueva went to the pros, Perez became the new face of San Sebastian before he moved to Ateneo. He eventually landed in Lyceum where he won an MVP award for the Pirates.

They finally crossed paths in the PBA last January 23, 2019, with Abueva winning the statistical battle over Perez when ‘The Beast’ had 16 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and three steals in Phoenix Pulse’s 108-98 win over Columbian.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Perez, meanwhile, also had decent numbers with 10 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and two blocks, but only went 3-of-11 from the field.