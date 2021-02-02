CJ Perez admitted the trade talk on his transfer to San Miguel from Terrafirma has disrupted his focus on training with the Gilas Pilipinas pool in the Calamba bubble at the Inspire Sports Academy.

Although he acknowledges such transactions are those are beyond his control, the 27-year-old former Rookie of the Year can’t help but be affected by the biggest offseason trade to hit the PBA so far.

“Para sa akin, minsan distraction yung mga ganung bagay,” he said in a guest appearance in the sports program The Game on Monday at One Sports.

“Pero hindi naman natin kontrolado yan, e.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Perez found himself the subject of a controversy following the trade deal arranged by San Miguel and Terrafirma that would have the top overall pick of the 2018 draft going to the Beermen in exchange for role players Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, Russel Escoto, guard Gelo Alolino, and the no. 8 pick in the coming rookie draft.

The former NCAA MVP out of Lyceum wasn’t aware about the trade and only got wind of it once full-blown reports came out both on newspapers and social media.

The deal is still waiting for the final approval of the Office of the Commissioner.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Perez said he’s trying to block everything about the trade as he focuses on the national team’s campaign in the final window of the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers on Doha, Qatar.

“Yung mga ganung bagay hindi ko na iniisip,” he said. “Kailangang mag-focus dito sa Gilas.”

“Actually mas iniisip ko yung training dito kasi nacha-challenge `yung mental toughness mo. Physical (ang laro), talagang mapapasubo ako dito.”