Here's where CJ Perez ranks among best rookie scoring averages

So Columbian Dyip rookie CJ Perez led the all PBA locals in scoring the entire season with his 20.8 points per game average in a total of 33 games.

The Bautista, Pangasinan native was actually the only local who averaged at least 20 points per game for the combined three conferences, leading Phoenix’s Matthew Wright (18.89 ppg) and five-time MVP June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel Beer (18.87 ppg) by at least a full point per game.





How rare is it for a rookie to lead all locals in the PBA in scoring for a season?

Perez is actually the first rookie in 20 years to lead the PBA in scoring for a whole season and only the second overall in the league’s 44-year history to do it. (Excluding of course, the PBA’s maiden season in 1975 when all players were technically rookies.)

The other player to have led all locals in scoring during his rookie season? Eric Menk in 1999 when he normed 20.1 points in 23 games for Tanduay.

At least in the PBA Rookie Draft era, or since 1985, Perez’s 20.8 ppg average actually ranks third overall among the highest scoring averages for a rookie ever. Only Benjie Paras’ 25.8 ppg in 57 games for Shell in 1989 and Bong Alvarez’s 22.9 ppg in 59 games for Alaska also in 1989 ranks higher.

Incidentally, Paras is the league's only rookie MVP. He and Alvarez also belong to the 1989 draft class, largely regarded as the best in league history.

Perez is also one of only five players to have averaged at least 20 points per game in a rookie season in that same time span.

The Top 15 scoring averages by a rookie over the last 35 years, as follows:





Aside from Perez, only three other players on that list were still active in the PBA this past season - Kelly Williams, Asi Taulava, and Ray Parks.

Is Perez a cinch for Rookie of the Year the honors for topping all locals in scoring? In that table above, only five went on to win top freshman honors at season’s end - Williams, Seigle, Paras, Aquino and Limpot.