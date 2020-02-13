CJ Perez, Eric Camson star as Columbian squeaks past Magnolia in tuneup

COLUMBIAN defeated Magnolia, 101-100, on Thursday at the Ronac Art Center gym as the Dyip continued their build-up for the PBA Philippine Cup.

CJ Perez had 25 points, and Eric Camson tallied 15 points for the Dyip, who also got clutch baskets from Andreas Cahilig to beat the Hotshots on their own practice facility.

Cahilig scored four points, all in the closing moments of the tune-up game. He tied the game with a triple, 100-100, and nailed one of two free throws for a one-point Columbian lead.

The Dyip escaped after Jackson Corpuz’s lay-up rimmed out, giving his former team the victory in the tuneup game.

Rashawn McCarthy had 10 points for Columbian, which won without rookie Roosevelt Adams, Aldrech Ramos and Keith Agovida due to injuries.

Paul Lee had 30 points, but his efforts were spoiled in the defeat. Corpuz had 10 against his former team.