Austria relieved as Perez has no complaints coming off SMB bench

A TALENT such as CJ Perez will almost always earn an automatic spot in the starting line-up on a team. But Perez isn’t on just any team as he is in his first season with powerhouse San Miguel this year.

CJ Perez relishing sixth-man role

Perez, though, is thriving in his new role as a spark off the bench for the Beermen. In four games with the Beermen, Perez played three games as a second-stinger but has contributed nonetheless.

“Anytime, off the bench or starter, we can expect na magko-contribute siya,” said San Miguel coach Leo Austria.

Even when he is playing off the bench, Perez has been producing on offense similar to that of his time with Terrafirma during his first two seasons in the league.

Perez is currently the second leading scorer, average-wise, for the Beermen with 17.5 points, the top scorer being Terrence Romeo with his 18 points he tallied in his first and only game with San Miguel this season.

During the 2020 bubble, Perez was averaging 24.4 points through 11 games, all of which as a starter, although that production could only translate into one victory for the Dyip. But with the Beermen, Perez now has three victories on his sleeve, all of which with the Lyceum product coming off the bench.

Austria said there is nothing final yet on whether Perez will become a fulltime off-the-bench player for San Miguel. But the coach noted the importance of playing with sustained energy from the bench for the Beermen.

“I’m still in a period of adjustment. I’m trying to figure out what’s good for us,” said Austria.

“Ang starters namin at ‘yung energy na binibigay nila, ang problema kung papaano masu-sustain,” said Austria. “’Yung bench namin, talagang 100 percent nahihigitan pa dapat nila ‘yung effort.”

Austria said Perez is accepting that role of being one of the shock troopers for San Miguel off the bench.

“Hindi nagbabago ‘yung kumpiyansa niya. [May ibang players], big deal sa kanila ‘yung starter. But this guy, he doesn’t care. Basta binigyan ng minutes, maglalaro siya. I can assure them na whether off the bench or starter, they will get their minutes,” said Austria.

