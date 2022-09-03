CJ Perez hopes to sustain form as SMB goes for clincher

SAN Miguel bucked the first of two do-or-die games in the PBA Philippine Cup finals on Friday.

While the Beermen did live for another day, CJ Perez believes they have to double the effort the next time for the franchise to regain the league’s so-called crown jewel.

“Kailangan itaas pa namin yung level ng laro namin,” Perez pointed out after San Miguel’s 114-96 blowout of TNT that forged a winner-take-all showdown for all the marbles on Sunday.

“Kailangan namin mas mataas ang intensity sa opensa at depensa, kasi ang TNT mahirap talagang kalaban. Ang gagaling nila and well-coached pa sila.”

Perez set the tempo of Game Six by torching the Tropang Giga for 11 points early on in a fast start that allowed the Beermen to jump to a 40-24 lead after the first quarter.

And after the Tropang Giga battled back and trimmed a 26-point deficit to just nine during the third period, Perez teamed up with Jericho Cruz and big man June Mar Fajardo to cool off Roger Pogoy and the reigning champions and took control of the game for good.

The former NCAA MVP out of Lyceum finished 20 points and was a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the arc.

Now, he’s set for the first ever finals Game Seven of his pro career.

And he vows to keep the same thing going as he eyes his very first PBA championship.

“Kung ano yung nilaro ko ngayon, hopefully mas mataas pa sa next game,” said Perez.

