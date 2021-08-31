CJ Perez faces former team as San Miguel collides with Terrafirma

CJ PEREZ is set to face his former team as San Miguel battles Terrafirma on Wednesday in the resumption of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

The Beermen-Dyip match-up is one of the matches in Wednesday’s tripleheader of the league’s return to play in Pampanga following a one-month layoff.

All eyes will be on Perez, who is set to battle his former team for the first time since San Miguel acquired him in a trade with Terrafirma during the offseason.

In the trade, San Miguel was able to obtain Perez from Terrafirma for Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, Gelo Alolino, Russel Escoto, and the Beermen’s first-round pick in the Season 46 (2020) and 48 (2022) draft.

The 2020 first-round pick turned out to be James Laput.

Perez began his PBA career with (Columbian), winning the Rookie of the Year award during the 2019 season. The Lyceum product also played for the Dyip during the PBA bubble and was named as the Scoring Champion by the PBA Press Corps for the second straight time last year.

CJ Perez

PHOTO: PBA Images

Perez averaged 17.5 points in four games with San Miguel, coming off the bench thrice. His performance has helped San Miguel post a 3-1 record after a three-game winning streak.

“Hindi nagbabago ‘yung kumpiyansa niya,” said San Miguel coach Leo Austria.

San Miguel won its third straight game, beating Blackwater, 99-80, on July 28.

A victory over its former player will definitely be a big boost for Terrafirma as it is still winless after four games in the conference.

The Dyip lost, 83-77, to Rain or Shine last August 1.

