San Miguel's CJ Perez earns PBA Player of the Week citation

SAN Miguel Beer holds a share of the top spot with four wins in as many games, and CJ Perez has been the most consistent force for the Beermen in their sizzling start in season-ending meet.

The 6-foot-2 gunner registered 17.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in a three-game stretch, gaining the nod as the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period Feb. 1-5.

His steady numbers helped the Beermen sweep all of their three games in a week against Blackwater, Terrafirma, and Magnolia to catch Converge and NLEX on top of the standings.

Perez, the top overall pick in the 2018 PBA Draft, sparked his week by putting up 14 points, six rebounds, and five assists in 28 minutes of play as SMB cruised to a 105-86 win over Blackwater.

PHOTO: PBA Images

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Against Terrafirma, the Pangasinan pride had 20 markers, 11 boards and six assists on top of a steal and a block as the Beermen blew off the Dyip, 122-102.

There was no stopping the Gilas mainstay even against the hungry Hotshots as he fired 17 points, six rebounds, and three assists in a close 100-98 win as SMB stayed unbeaten.

Perez bested NLEX’s Anthony Semerad and Barangay Ginebra’s Nards Pinto for the weekly honor being handed out by print and online media regularly covering the PBA beat.