CJ Perez donating P25,000 to PBA family amid suspension due to virus

CJ PEREZ is donating P25,000 to the PBA for its gameday employees following the postponement of the games due to the coronavirus.

The incoming Columbian sophomore announced the donation on his Instagram account.

“Bigger than the game. Teammates for life. I’m donating 25,000 to our PBA family,” wrote the 2019 PBA Rookie of the Year on his @cjayp7 Instagram account.

