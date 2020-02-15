Is CJ Perez headed to SMB in a trade? Columbian star airs thoughts

CJ PEREZ doesn’t believe rumors about him being traded. But the pro that he is, he's prepared for any eventuality.

The high-flying Perez has been at the center of trade rumors after a sensational rookie season in the PBA, with most of the talk pointing to a possible move to San Miguel.

However, the No. 1 pick of the 2018 PBA draft doesn't pay much attention to the chatter as he puts in the work for his current team.

He also believes the trade rumors aren't true.

“Ako naman, basta ginagawa ko lang ‘yung tama sa team,” said Perez after a tune-up game against Magnolia at the Ronac Art Center. “Kung totoo man ‘yung mga rumors, sa tingin ko hindi naman.”

Perez made a big impression during his first year in the league, averaging 20.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.9 steals.

Perez is a heavy favorite to win the Rookie of the Year after leading the league in scoring and finishing second to June Mar Fajardo in the statistical race, although Columbian’s failure to reach the playoffs weighed down his chances.

Columbian coach Johnedel Cardel said he also doesn’t believe the rumors.

“Wala. Lumalabas lang ‘yun,” Cardel said.

Even with the rumors, Perez said he is ready for any eventuality saying trades are part of being a basketball player.

“Kung mangyayari man ‘yun, siyempre ganun talaga ang basketball. Hindi naman natin mase-secure kung saan tayo mapupunta,” said Perez.

Perez looks forward to the coming season of the league with the Dyip.

“Okay naman kami pero may kulang pa kami. Medyo nangangapa pa kami sa defense. ‘Yun talaga pinaghahandaan talaga namin this conference, ‘yung depensa,” said Perez.