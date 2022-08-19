CJ Perez tries to shrug off nerves in first-ever PBA finals appearance

WHILE feeling a bit anxious, CJ Perez is definitely going to make the most out of his first-ever stint in a PBA finals.

The prolific San Miguel guard will be seeing action in his very first finals appearance as the Beermen battle defending champion TNT Tropang Giga for the Philippine Cup championship starting on Sunday.

Perez is in his third conference with the Beermen, but is going to see action in a title series for the first time since being taken no. 1 overall in the 2018 draft by Terrafirma.

“Kinakabahan ako, pero siyempre sobrang excited ako kasi finally makakalaro ako sa finals,” said the former NCAA MVP out of Lyceum Friday during the finals presser between the Beermen and the Tropang Giga.

In four conferences with the Dyip spanning two seasons, Perez led the team in scoring but never experienced making past the eliminations.

Continue reading below ↓

Then in a stunning development prior to the 46th season, Terrafirma decided to part ways with its top player and sent him to San Miguel in exchange for Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, Russel Escoto, Gelo Alolino and a pair of future picks.

Immediately, Perez became a focal point of San Miguel’s offense and emerged as the team’s best during the semifinals series against Meralco with 20.7 average per game. He also had 5.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per outing.

Watch Now

But despite his brilliance, Perez still expects a grinding series against the same team that booted the Beermen out of the semifinals of this same conference last season.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“For sure, hindi siya madali na makuha yung championship,” he said. “Gagawin namin ang lahat na magawa yung game plan ni coach. Gagawin naming yung best para makuha yung championship.”

Perez wasn’t still with San Miguel when the franchise won the last of its five straight all-Filipino Cup championships in 2019.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.