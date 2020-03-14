Cignal, TV5 to air 'classics' while PBA games are suspended

FOR fans not to miss the action in the PBA, TV5 and Cignal are going to air selected playoffs and finals games of the past season, both on free and pay TV.

Past games covering the 2018 and 2019 seasons will be shown during the regular time slots of the PBA on TV5 and One Sports on free TV every Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays starting at 4:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, cage fans who are fond of watching classic PBA games get the chance to relive the moments as PBA Rush on Cignal is going to re-air playoff games of past seasons and are working on archives that go as far back as the 1980s to give them the avenue to look back on the league’s stars of yesteryears.

TV5 and Cignal management made the move following the PBA’s decision to cancel the games of the season-opening Philippine Cup until further notice due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The cancelled games also included the PBA D-League and the upcoming inaugural PBA 3x3 tournament.

“We are in full support of the PBA’s decision to suspend the games for public health and safety reasons,” says TV5 and Cignal president & CEO Robert Galang. “As the official broadcaster of the league, we are likewise committed to our viewers and subscribers to provide the best games that our library has to offer.”

Live telecasts of the Philippine Cup and the D-League on TV5, One Sports, PBA Rush and on livestream will resume as soon as the league provides the go-signal to resume play.