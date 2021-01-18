Justin Chua moves on after controversial loss to Caperal in MIP voting

JUSTINE Chua would rather not stir the hornet’s nest and was gentleman enough to accept his failed bid to win the 2020 PBA Most Improved Player award.

The Phoenix big man has nothing much to say after falling short of winning what would have been his first major award in the pro league.

The 31-year-old Chua lost the award to Barangay Ginebra counterpart Prince Caperal in a close race announced on Sunday during the special PBA Awards Night. Caperal got a total of 2,447 to Chua’s 2,096.

“No comment ako,” he said from the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna where Chua watched the proceedings as part of the Gilas Pilipinas training pool for the coming FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

“Move on na lang.”

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Chua was slightly favored to win with the award over an elite list that aside from Caperal, also includes Raul Soyud of NLEX, Javee Mocon of Rain or Shine, Phoenix’s Jason Perkins, and Meralco veteran Reynel Hugnatan.

The Phoenix center won big in media votes, 2000-303 over Caperal, but the Barangay Ginebra back-up big man evened things out in players’ votes by winning, 144-96.

The PBA Commissioner’s votes however, became the deciding factor after Caperal won by shutout after garnering all votes totalling 2,000.

The Most Improved Player winner is selected based strictly on votes – 40 percent from media/press, 40 percent from players, and 20 percent from the Commissioner’s Office.

Chua, a first-round pick (10th overall) in the 2013 draft by the Purefoods franchise, played a vital role in the Fuel Masters’ strong bid for a first-ever finals appearance that fell a little bit short when they blew a 2-1 lead over TnT Tropang Giga in their best-of-five semifinal.

Continue reading below ↓

He averaged 11.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and a league-leading 1.6 blocks in the Philippine Cup bubble in Clark, Pampanga. Likewise, the former Ateneo stalwart made it to the Top 25 of the statistical points standings at No. 23 with 26.4 SPS.

The 27-year-old Caperal, a second-round pick (17th overall) by the GlobalPort franchise in the 2014 draft, was just as crucial to Barangay Ginebra’s championship cause as he filled in the big void left behind by Greg Slaughter.

The Arellano product averaged 7.8 points and 3.9 rebounds for the conference as the Kings made short work of TnT in just five games in the finals to win their first all-Filipino championship in 13 years. He averaged 2.2 points and 4.2 rebounds on 19 minutes of play during the best-of-seven title series.

But Chua doesn’t want to cry over spilt milk and instead, extended a congratulatory hand to Caperal.

There are even greater battle ahead of him, according to Chua such as the Gilas campaign in the coming FIBA qualifiers.

Continue reading below ↓

He’s keeping his fingers’ crossed he’ll be able to make it again to the official 12-man roster just like he did during the first window held in February last year.

“Siyempre I’m very proud and happy that I’m here (in the bubble). At least na-recognize na yung hardwork ko,” he said. “Hopefully, I can crack a spot.”

The bubble training of Gilas will run for almost a month before the team proceeds to Clark Mimosa for the Feb. 18-21 bubble meet.