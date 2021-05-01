Fearing further pay cuts, PBA players expected to follow protocols in closed circuit

BARANGAY Ginebra team governor Alfrancis Chua is confident that all teams will be able to follow the heath and safety protocols of government to the fullest if the PBA will be allowed to play under a closed-circuit set-up for the season.

Chua said he expects the players to follow the protocols under a closed-circuit format as they are already eager to get the PBA season going amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chua said the disruption of the PBA season has led to a 20-percent pay cut on all players and coaches, enough for them to be extra careful when the league is already in full swing.

Chua also noted that players are also aware that an infection will lead to stoppage of play and another possible salary cut.

“As of now, may bawas na ng 20 percent. Siguro gusto nilang hindi na mabawasan kasi kapag hindi sila nag-ingat at nagkaroon ng COVID, magkahawa-hawa, mahihinto, magkakaroon na naman ng pay cut. Mismong sila mag-iingat,” said Chua.

Under the closed-circuit set-up, all teams will be able to go home after games and practices but under strict guidelines wherein travel will be strictly monitored. The closed-circuit format has been requested by the PBA after a meeting with Sen. Bong Go and Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

Chua believes it will be difficult to bring the players back to a bubble set-up especially after experiencing it last year.

“As much as possible, kung puwede sana ‘yung uwian kami. Hindi bubble. ‘Yun ang gusto namin. ‘Yung mga player, na-experience na ang bubble. Kung tinuloy ang bubble, walang uwian, okay ‘yun eh. Pero pinauwi na natin sila. Nakita nila ang labas. Siguro mahihirapan tayong ibalik uli (sa bubble). ‘Yung nilalaban namin na kung puwede uwian like gawin natin sa Ynares pero uwian ang mga bata especially kapag nagkaroon ng vaccine, mas magiging maingat siguro (sila),” said Chua.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial has sat down with Batangas officials for the possibility that practices will be held in the province due to its proximity to Metro Manila to jumpstart the preparations for the 2021 season.

Chua said he is amenable to the games being held in Batangas especially if teams will be given the green light to practice in the area.

“Ako tingin ko puwede. It depends on how Commissioner Willie will talk to them,” said Chua.

The suggestion was raised as practices are barred in the National Capital Region and neighboring provinces, which were placed under the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

Batangas, meanwhile, is under general community quarantine in which only small batches are allowed to practice.

“If we are targeting June, we can start practicing in May. Kapag nag-practice na tayo doon, that’s a learning stage sa kanila. Ngayon pa lang sila makakasubok. Kapag nagsimula na tayong mag-ensayo sa kanila, mapag-aaralan na nila at malalaman nila kung paano sistema,” he added.

