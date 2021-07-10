Christmas Day game in 2021? PBA says it's possible

THE PBA is exploring the possibility of a Christmas Day game this year.

Commissioner Willie Marcial said they are eyeing the Dec. 25 game as the league expects this PBA season to end in January 2022.

“Sana,” said Marcial during Friday’s virtual press conference. “Sinabi ko sa ating deputy commissioner (Eric Castro) na sana, may game ng Pasko.”

The PBA has not played a Christmas Day game since 2017 when Barangay Ginebra won over Magnolia, 89-78, at the Philippine Arena.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The league has since scrapped the game during the occasion although matches were played days before Christmas. Last year, there was no Christmas day game due to the pandemic, and staged a bubble conference in Clark that ended in December.

That could be a different story this year with the PBA season set to open on July 16 at the Ynares Sports Arena with the matches not as compressed as that during the bubble.

The return of fans to stadiums will still depend on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

“Tatama ‘yun ng semifinals, either Game 5, 6, or 7. [If it happens] maglalaro tayo ng Pasko,” Marcial added.

