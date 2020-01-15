CHRISTIAN Standhardinger or Jayson Castro? Allen Durham or Justin Brownlee?

The PBA honors the Best Player of the Conference and Best Import on Wednesday night before Game Four of the PBA Governors Cup finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Both awards became a two-way race after each players towed their respective teams deep into the playoffs of the season-ending meet.

Standhardinger finished third in the statistical race with 35.1 statistical points (sps) behind No. 1 June Mar Fajardo (38.8 sps) of San Miguel and Columbian Dyip rookie CJ Perez (37.2 sps), but had a blast in the playoffs where he towed NorthPort to only its second semifinals appearance in franchise history.

The Batang Pier lost to Barangay Ginebra in four games in the best-of-five series.

Castro meanwhile, was running fifth with 31.6 sps behind Kiefer Ravena of NLEX (34.5 sps), but likewise led TnT Katropa to the semis and came a win away from making it back to the finals only for the team to lose against Meralco Bolts in the deciding Game Five of their series.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

'The Blur' could have clinched his second straight Gatorade BPC plum outright had the Katropa advanced to the finals. The team's failure to do so, however, opened the door for Standhardinger and even Fajardo to contend strongly for the award.

Meanwhile, Durham and Brownlee are at it again as the two emerged the top contenders for the Best Import plum.

Both imports, winners of the award in the past, led their respective teams to the finals for a third Bolts-Kings title duel.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Durham however, had Brownlee's number as far as the individual award is concerned, having twice beaten his Barangay Ginebra counterpart in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

But Brownlee had the last laugh against Durham as the Kings made it two in a row against the Bolts in winning the season-ending title, including the memorable Game Seven at the Philippine Arena two years ago in front of a record crowd of 54,086.

Also in contention for the award were KJ McDaniels of TnT Katropa and Michael Qualls of NorthPort.