Standhardinger wins different kind of 'grand slam' - but wants real PBA title

CHRISTIAN Standhardinger had a very successful season that saw him win two championships and one individual award for two different teams – perhaps a different kind of grand slam for the Fil-German big man of NorthPort.

For Standhardinger, however, he would rather cherish win another title than win several more individual plums.

“I would like to think that way,” said Standhardinger, if he feels like he accomplished some sort of a grand slam, “but that’s just not.”

“A championship is so much more than a personal award. I’ll take 10 of them (individual award) and then I’ll exchange it for one championship. But that doesn’t take away the fact that I’m honored to get this award,” said Standhardinger.

Standhardinger captured his first-ever Best Player of the Conference award on Wednesday, receiving it before Game Four of the PBA Governors’ Cup finals. He also became the first player to win the plum while being traded to another team midway in the conference.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ever since he started playing for NorthPort after a trade between San Miguel, Standhardinger has the belief that the Batang Pier have what it takes to go deep into the conferences of the league. Winning the BPC only reasserted that belief and even fueled his drive to become an even better player.

Continue reading below ↓

“I’m obviously unhappy that we didn’t make to the finals but I think all of us, we know what we need to improve on,” said Standhardinger, the first-ever NorthPort player to win the Best Player of the Conference. “I know what I need to improve on and come together as a team better and become the team that we really can be.”

Standhardinger said he is determined to work on his game when NorthPort resumes its build-up for next season, one of which is improving on the offensive end.

“I’m really working on my jumpshot, my left hand and my free throws. To be honest with you, there’s a lot of things that I should work on but I was lucky that I was able to compensate it with my hustle and my puso, and still somehow, we are affecting the team’s that I played for in a positive way of winning games,” said Standhardinger.