Standhardinger says 'egoless' NorthPort bound to be a great team

EVER the competitor, Christian Standhardinger hates losing.

But even he couldn't be disappointed with the fight his NorthPort showed in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup that saw the injury-riddled Batang Pier reach as far as the semifinals in the season-ending conference.

"I hate losing, obviously. It leaves a bad taste, but I know my guys and we let it all out," he said after NorthPort lost to Ginebra, 120-107, in Game Four on Friday.

"I think it’s a huge accomplishment to be one of the best four teams this conference. It’s really impressive and it’s really amazing. This was a huge accomplishment for us and I’m very proud of us and the guys."

A winner every step of his career, the Fil-German big man wasted no time making an impact with the Batang Pier despite the initial anger after San Miguel traded him for Mo Tautuaa midway through the third conference.

The 6-foot-8 slotman led a dream run that saw NorthPort win five straight games, including an upset of top seed NLEX in the quarterfinals.

However, injuries slowed down the fiey run as Sol Mercado and Kevin Ferrer joined rookie sensation Robert Bolick, Jonathan Grey, and Bradwyn Guinto on the Batang Pier's injury list.

Through it all, Standhardinger said the Batang Pier never lost their grit.

"We survived four knockout games. We're missing Bolick, missing four players. Amazing," he said. "But you can’t play against a team like Ginebra missing four players. And somehow, we gave it our all. I’m happy."

So uplifting was the team's performance that Standhardinger is convinced that NorthPort is bound to be among the top contenders in the league.

"We can be a great team because we’re all humble. There are no egos and we’re just trying to figure out how to win. This was a huge step in the right direction of a winning culture," he said.

"Nobody sees it because we got beat, but I see it, we see it, the coaches see it, and we’re just going to keep building on that."