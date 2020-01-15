Christian Standhardinger makes history in more ways than one with BPC win

CHRISTIAN Standhardinger winning the Gatorade PBA Best Player of the Conference award for the 2019 Governors' Cup truly was a historic one.

For starters, he is the first player from NorthPort to cop such award.

Former Batang Pier players like Terrence Romeo and Stanley Pringle have attempted before and even made it to the league's Mythical Teams, but neither came close to capturing the top individual plum.

Standhardinger also became the first player to win the BPC after being traded in the same conference, playing four games for San Miguel before being sent to NorthPort.

The Fil-German banger was also only the second player to win the BPC award to come from an eight-seed team.

The first to do so was Gary David back in the 2012 Philippine Cup as he steered Powerade to a massive upset of top seed B-Meg and advance to the semifinals before settling for bridesmaid finish to eventual champion Talk 'N Text.

Continue reading below ↓

Standhardinger's individual success is also only the ninth time a BPC winner did not come from a team which is competing in the Finals.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Nelson Asaytono first did it in the 1997 All-Filipino Conference, winning the plum despite San Miguel missing out on the championship round with Purefoods and Gordon's Gin figuring for the trophy.

Continue reading below ↓

Purefoods' Jerry Codinera also had it in the 1998 Governors' Cup, with Shell and Mobiline facing off for the title.

SMB's Danny Seigle was hailed as the BPC in the 2006 Philippine Cup, despite Purefoods and Red Bull dueling for the crown.

Mark Caguioa's two BPC feats also saw the Ginebra star miss out in the Finals twice, first in the 2012 Commissioner's Cup where B-Meg and Talk 'N Text facing off for the crown, and then in the 2012 Governors' Cup where it was Rain or Shine and B-Meg locking horns for the throne.

The first of June Mar Fajardo's eight BPC trophies also saw him fail to advance to the finals, with San Mig Coffee and Rain or Shine fighting for the 2014 Philippine Cup.

It was also in the same season when TNT's Ranidel de Ocampo won the plum, but did not play in the 2014 Governors' Cup, where the Coffee Mixers completed the rare Grand Slam at the expense of the Elasto Painters.

Continue reading below ↓

The last time a player won the BPC award and did not make it to the Finals was in the 2016 Governors' Cup, when it was TNT's Jayson Castro who bagged the hardware despite Ginebra and Meralco facing off for the trophy.