In-form Standhardinger widens lead in Best Player of Conference race

THREE Kings and a Tropa.

Christian Standhardinger leads two Barangay Ginebra teammates and TNT gunner Roger Pogoy in the race for the PBA Governors' Cup Best Player of the Conference award.

The Fil-German kept the No. 1 spot at the end of the semifinals phase with 44.2SPs as per the latest statistics released by the league prior to the finals between the Kings and Tropang Giga.

PHOTO: jerome ascano

Standhardinger averaged 23.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists while playing his best basketball since the 2019 Governors’ Cup when he won the BPC award while still playing for NorthPort.

Jamie Malonzo and Scottie Thompson occupy the third and fifth spot with 34.7sps and 34.3sps, respectively, while Pogoy is at No. 4 also with 34.7sps.

San Miguel wingman CJ Perez is behind Standhardinger at no. 2 with 38.3sps, but could hurt his chance following the Beermen’s exit in the semifinals via a three-game sweep at the hands of Ginebra.

