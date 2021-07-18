C-Stan vows to embrace new role at Ginebra, even if it means less shots

CHRISTIAN Standhardinger still has to adjust to his new role with Barangay Ginebra.

And that was obvious with the way he played in his first game as a King on Sunday when the reigning PBA Philippine Cup champions found themselves in the wrong end of an ugly 75-94 rout by NLEX.

The 6-foot-8 Fil-German finished with eight points and 10 rebounds, but he only shot 3-of-8 from the field which is a far cry from the touches he usually had with NorthPort prior to his trade to the Kings.

“I just had to adjust a little bit more on how we play here. Obviously, at NorthPort I took a lot of shots, but here I have to get used to getting eight to 10 shots a game. And that must be OK,” he said at the Ynares Sports Arena.

“The expectations is not for me to score, but the expectations is to take good shots and try to set my teammates up. I have to adjust to that new role and I will do my best to do so.”

C-Stan embraces changes

In his more than a year at NorthPort, Standhardinger was the main man, carrying the Batang Pier all the way to the semifinals of the 2019 Governors Cup, where he also ended up as the Best Player of the Conference.

Last year in the Philippine Cup bubble, he averaged a season-high 19.9 points on almost 50 percent shooting for the team, which unfortunately failed to make the playoffs after finishing tied at last with Terrafirma at 1-10.

That has to change now for the 32-year-old big man.

“I just have to make some adjustments and we have to make some adjustments as a team,” said Standhardinger, who added he’s getting better after resting a previous knee injury prior to the start of the season.

“As you can see, I’m running around and that’s something I always have to work on, and will do so. Hopefully, it stays like this,” he said.

