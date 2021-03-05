Grateful Standhardinger says NorthPort stint was short but sweet

CHRISTIAN Standhardinger bid NorthPort goodbye on Friday via an Instagram post after he was shipped to Barangay Ginebra, ending his two-conference run with the ballclub.

Standhardinger said he always will cherish his stint with the Batang Pier, particularly during the 2019 Governors’ Cup in which they reached the semifinals as big underdogs in grueling fashion that included an upset over top-seed NLEX.

That stint led to Standhardinger winning the Best Player of the Conference award despite joining the team midway through the conference following a trade with San Miguel for Mo Tautuaa.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Standhardinger made no mention about his upcoming stint with Ginebra. Instead he dedicated the post to honoring his former NorthPort teammates, which he considers as friends, and coaches headed by Pido Jarencio.

“I want to thank NorthPort Batang Pier for everything— for taking a chance on me and for the great memories that we had together,” wrote Standhardinger.

Continue reading below ↓

“I will never forget our five-game winning streak, four of which are do or die games. Also, when we upset the number one ranked team and reach the semifinals in our first conference together.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Standhardinger moved to Barangay Ginebra following a one-on-one trade in which the Gin Kings gave up Greg Slaughter in a deal between two former No. 1 picks. The PBA announced that the deal was approved on Friday.

Continue reading below ↓

In his final conference with NorthPort, Standhardinger averaged 19.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.3 steals in 10 games, but the team was mostly shorthanded due to injuries and finished with a 1-10 record.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Still, Standhardinger said he will always have fond memories with the Batang Pier.

“It was an honor to fight alongside my teammates/friends who are not only amazing players but also great people. Moreover, I would like to extend my gratitude to Coach Pido! Thank you coach, for allowing me to go all out for the team and giving me the trust that comes with it,” said Standhardinger.