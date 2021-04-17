Cone excited to roll out new Standhardinger-Aguilar combination

BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone sees Christian Standhardinger as a perfect tandem with Japeth Aguilar as the new twin tower combination of the ballclub.

Cone said Standhardinger will bring a different dimension to the frontcourt of the Gin Kings alongside Aguilar, just as he had seen during their stint with Gilas Pilipinas in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

“I had a great pleasure of coaching him among with the great players in the Southeast Asian Games. That’s where I got to know Christian a little bit more. We really got along well at that time,” said Cone.

“I thought he played really well in conjunction with Japeth during that time and it just seemed like a really good fit for the two of them to come,” he added.

Standhardinger was obtained by Barangay Ginebra in a trade with NorthPort in exchange for Aguilar's longtime frontcout partner Greg Slaughter.

Cone said Standhardinger has been impressive in practice whether it was during the group practices before the lockdown or during the Zoom workouts.

Standhardinger also leads by example during the preseason preparation.

“We really gave up something big to do it and that was of course, Greg Slaughter. But Christian has been really receptive to what we are doing. Mostly, I see him right now in Zoom meetings. But he is active in those Zoom meetings. I think he is not only a great player for us but also a great leader for us as well.”

“He has that take-charge personality. He backs it up because he works so hard. He does all the work and he works hard,” he said.

Cone also expects Standhardinger to make an impact in the import-laced conferences since he can give other teams match-up problems.

“I think we will be different. It will be different a little bit in the all-Filipino. In the bubble, we didn’t have Greg. The pressure was on Japeth to carry us. It will take a little bit of load of Japeth. The good news is we were able to develop Prince Caperal. We have a nice three-man big man rotation,” Cone said.

“I think it will be evident during the import conferences. One of the things that Christian does extremely well is guard imports. And imports have to guard him as well. That takes the pressure off Japeth. I think Christian will change the way we play just because of his versatility offensively and defensively,” said Cone.

Cone also said the Ginebra backcourt is also excited about playing with Standhardinger.

“I remember Jared (Dillinger) and Stanley (Pringle) are both excited and said, 'Wow, I want to play pick and roll with that guy.’ They are looking forward to it,” Cone said.