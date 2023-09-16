Christian David hopes being a 6-foot-6 guard would be an edge in PBA Draft

DURING the influx of Filipino players in Asian professional leagues, Christian David quietly joined that group to carve his own path. Now, David will look to create a career in the PBA as one of the draft aspirants this season.

Christian David on PBA Draft bid

David applied in the PBA Draft after the Butler University product played for three months with the Seoul Thunders in the Korean Basketball League. He, however, missed the Draft Combine after arriving to the country on Wednesday.

“I just felt like the right time I've always wanted to play here in the Philippines because my parents are from here. Just felt like the right time,” said the 25-year-old David, whose parents are both from Pampanga.

Standing at 6-foot-6, David said he brings a different dimension being a tall guard which he hopes would boost his chances of being drafted.

“I think I’m an athletic, tall guard so I think that could be an asset to any team here,” said David. “I think it will help me because I’m a little bit taller. I’m a natural playmaker and scorer so I think that it will help me a lot here as well.”

Born in Missisauga, Ontario in Canada, David spent three years playing high school basketball before shifting to Vermont Academy in the United States. He then spent five years with Butler, and although he suffered an ACL injury during the 2019-2020 season, David returned to play his final two seasons.

David said his KBL experience, though brief, will be helpful if he is drafted in the PBA.

“It was a good experience. I was in Korea for three months. It is really a good experience. Very professional. Good teams over there. Good players. It’s good.”

“It’s a very good league so I think it would translate to this league as well. It’s very physical out there. It’s also a very physical league as well,” said David.

