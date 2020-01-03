Letran boys Balagasay, Batiller signed to rookie deals by Columbian

LETRAN products Christian Balagasay and Bonbon Batiller are set to bring their winning ways to Columbian.

SPIN.ph sources confirmed that the former Knights have come to terms with the Dyip just before the new year rolled in.

Balagasay signed a two-year deal with Columbian after surprisingly being taken as the last selection in the first round of the regular draft.

Although seldom used in his time in Letran, the 6-foot-8 Balagasay turned heads in the two-day Draft Combine and impressed a lot of scouts.

PHOTO: Dante Peralta

Continue reading below ↓

On the other hand, Batiller inked a one-year contract after being plucked by the Dyip as the first pick in the third round.

The 6-foot-1 sniper has proven himself capable of hitting big shots, as seen in the Knights' championship run this past NCAA Season 95.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Their arrival gives the Dyip a much-needed infusion of championship experience after the CJ Perez-led squad failed to make it to the playoffs this past season.

Regular draft's top pick Roosevelt Adams earlier secured a two-year max deal with Columbian.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto