Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Jan 3
    PBA

    Letran boys Balagasay, Batiller signed to rookie deals by Columbian

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    LETRAN products Christian Balagasay and Bonbon Batiller are set to bring their winning ways to Columbian.

    SPIN.ph sources confirmed that the former Knights have come to terms with the Dyip just before the new year rolled in.

    Balagasay signed a two-year deal with Columbian after surprisingly being taken as the last selection in the first round of the regular draft.

    Although seldom used in his time in Letran, the 6-foot-8 Balagasay turned heads in the two-day Draft Combine and impressed a lot of scouts.

    Continue reading below ↓

    On the other hand, Batiller inked a one-year contract after being plucked by the Dyip as the first pick in the third round.

    The 6-foot-1 sniper has proven himself capable of hitting big shots, as seen in the Knights' championship run this past NCAA Season 95.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Their arrival gives the Dyip a much-needed infusion of championship experience after the CJ Perez-led squad failed to make it to the playoffs this past season.

      Regular draft's top pick Roosevelt Adams earlier secured a two-year max deal with Columbian.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Recommended Videos
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again