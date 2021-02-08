Chris Tan dropped by stepdad Norman Black from Meralco coaching staff

CHRIS Tan revealed he is no longer part of the Meralco Bolts coaching staff that is headed by his stepfather Norman Black.

In a series of tweets, the former PBA sharpshooter said he was left out of the Bolts' coaching staff after he failed to join the ballclub in its campaign in the PBA Philippine Cup bubble at the Clark Freeport Zone.

Tan, 45, said he was forced to skip joining the Bolts in the PBA bubble because he had to attend to a court case where he claimed the family lost a considerable amount of money. Tan is married to the actress Sherilyn Reyes-Tan.

The former La Salle forward said he lost his job thereafter.

A check with the ballclub confirmed that the contract of Tan, who was brought in three years ago by Black to join assistant coaches Luigi Trillo, Ronnie Magsanoc, Patrick Fran, and Gene Afable, was no longer renewed after it lapsed in October.

Black is unavailable for comment since he is part of the coaching staff of Gilas Pilipinas in its bubble training inside the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

But based on Tan's tweets, all is not well between the stepson and Black. The former also posted on his personal Twitter page a cryptic tweet that apparently alludes to the current Meralco coach.

Tan, who played for Sta. Lucia in the PBA after an impressive college career with the Green Archers, also expressed his personal opinion on the fairness of the recent Mac Belo for Baser Amer/ Bryan Faundo trade between Meralco and Blackwater.

But he also thanked the MVP Group, which owns the Meralco franchise, for "accepting me to their group."