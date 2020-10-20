Chris Ross playing hurt as injuries pile up for San Miguel

ANGELES CITY – Injuries just keep on hounding the San Miguel Beermen.

Veteran guard Chriss Ross is walking wounded for the five-time defending PBA Philippine Cup champion as he’s been nursing an assortment of injuries in the bubble, the latest of which was an injured right thumb he suffered in the team’s game against Terrafirma on Monday night.

His hurting thumb kept him from playing in the fourth quarter of the game which the Beermen won, 105-98.

Ross is also favoring a banged-up knee and foot which he hurt in San Miguel’s outing against TnT Tropang Giga, according to team physical therapist Edward Bacason.

Ross playing hurt got a needed shout out from coach Leo Austria.

“Yung last game namin against TnT, nasaktan siya. Pero because he wants to help the team pinatuloy niya, naglaro siya kahit masama yung kanyang nararamdaman,” said Austria.

The 35-year-old Ross, according to Austria, failed to practice with the team the past two days prior to the Terrafirma game owing to his condition.

“Still salute to him because he was in uniform and naglaro. And kanina medyo nasaktan na naman siya sa kanyang finger,” said the San Miguel coach.

Ross only played for 16 minutes and was 0-for-4 from the field. He finished with two points, two rebounds, and four assists in the Beermen’s first win in the bubble for an even 2-2 record.

The Beermen’s roster has been depleted following the injuries to June Mar Fajardo and Terrence Romeo, while Matt Ganuelas Rosser opted not to play this season.

