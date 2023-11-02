Why it didn't surprise Perez to see Ross appointed as playing assistant coach

WHEN Chris Ross revealed that he has been appointed as a playing assistant coach of San Miguel, no one was really surprised that he would step into that position eventually.

One of them is his teammate CJ Perez, who is happy for Ross that he officially has that role as one of the lieutenants of head coach Jorge Gallent.

“’Yun na nga tawag ko sa kanya sa practice. Coach,” Perez said.

Ross was taken in as an assistant coach soon after he was part of the Gilas Pilipinas team that won the gold in the Asian Games.

Perez said Ross is perfect for the role, with his vast experience with the Beermen ever since he joined the team in 2013.

“Malaking bagay talaga siya sa experience niya at sa leadership niya. Talagang maaasahan mo siya,” said Perez.

That knack for coaching was in full display during the Asian Games where he served as one of the outspoken leaders of the team that led to the gold.

“Isa rin siya sa Asian Games na tumulong sa amin, as a veteran. Kung nada-down kami, siya ang nagmo-motivate sa amin. Gabi before kami maglaro, bago kami matulog, kinakausap niya muna kami. Sinasabi niya talaga ‘yung focus namin, kung ano ang kailangan naming gawin.”

“Sobrang saya and grateful na si Chris Ross ang assistant coach na kahit maglalaro pa siya. Sobrang happy for him,” said Ross.

