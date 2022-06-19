Chris Ross fitted with walking boot as SMB waits for knee test results

CHRIS Ross has been fitted with a walking booth pending the result of the MRI test on his injured right knee.

Until an official medical report is released, the veteran San Miguel Beer guard will have to walk with a knee support according to team physical therapist Edward Bacason.

"He can walk on his own, but we have him on immobilizer until we have the (MRI) result," said Bacason on Sunday.

Ross hurt his knee while driving to the basket late in the second quarter of San Miguel's PBA Philippine Cup game against Magnolia on Friday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

The Fil-Am playmaker had to be helped by his teammates on the way to the bench and eventually inside the San Miguel dugout.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ross returned to the sidelines watched on the San Miguel bench while a pack of ice was wrapped around his injured knee.

Ross was later taken to the hospital for his MRI test following the game which the Beermen won, 87-81.

Meanwhile, big man Vic Manuel suffered a strained calf and remains under observation.

"Nagta-tight yung calf niya kaya di na siya pinabalik ulit sa game," said Bacason

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.