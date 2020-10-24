Hurting Chris Ross earns medal of valor from SMB coach Leo Austria

ANGELES CITY – As always, Chris Ross is again courage under fire personified as the San Miguel guard played through an assortment of injuries to help San Miguel get back over the .500 mark in the PBA Philippine Cup Saturday night.

Ross hardly showed the effects of a sprained thumb as he finished with 10 points, six rebounds, and six assists in the Beermen’s 92-88 victory over Alaska at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

The two-time Defensive Player of the Year also saw action for 30 minutes despite still favoring a hurting knee and ankle which he injured during the team’s game against TnT Tropang Giga.

The effort earned him a medal of valor from no less than coach Leo Austria.

“You know this guy is a warrior,” said the San Miguel coach of the 35-year-old Ross.

He admitted the veteran playmaker was a 50-50 chance going to San Miguel’s game against Alaska.

But lo and behold, Ross was ready and answered the call for a team badly missing three key players inside the bubble.

“In an important game like this, he played really well,” said Austria, who likewise credited physical therapist Edwin Bacason for taking care of Ross’ health.

The San Miguel coach hopes Ross will be able to rest his weary body in the next three days, before the Beermen go to a grind by playing Meralco, unbeaten Barangay Ginebra, and NorthPort in a five-day stretch.

“Sana in the next few days, maka-recover siya 100 percent,” said Austria.

