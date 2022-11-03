Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Chris Newsome out three to five more weeks due to left calf strain

    by homer d. sayson
    2 hours ago
    Chris Newsome
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    CHICAGO -- Chris Newsome's warmly anticipated return to action has just been iced.

    Chris Newsome injury update

    An MRI has revealed that the Meralco Bolts star has strained his left calf and will be out for "three to five weeks."

    Newsome has been on the injured list since the first game of the ongoing Commissioner's Cup conference after he strained his right calf in the game against NorthPort.

    At 1-5 in the overall standings, Meralco is trying to right the ship with the acquisition of powerhouse import KJ McDaniels.

    But with Newsome still unable to play after making tremendous strides to return to active duty, head coach Norman Black just couldn't a break.

      Newsome was also named to the 20-man Gilas Pilipinas pool for away qualifiers against Jordan and Saudi Arabia despite the initial injury and will most likely be taken out of contention for the 12-man lineup that will leave for the Middle East on November 7.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

