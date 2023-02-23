Why Chris Newsome, Raymond Almazan are left out of Gilas 12

DON'T expect Chris Newsome and Raymond Almazan to be part of the Philippine men’s basketball lineup for the final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Although the two Meralco players diligently attended the regular practices of the Gilas training pool, both Newsome and Almazan have to be left out of the final lineup for both the Lebanon and Jordan games as the PBA Governors Cup playing schedule of the Bolts run in conflict with the qualifiers.

The Bolts crucial games against NLEX on Thursday and Magnolia on Sunday are sandwiched by the Philippines’ Friday outing against Lebanon at the Philippine Arena.

The match against Jordan meanwhile, is set on Monday.

The Gilas coaching staff under coach Chot Reyes and team manager Butch Antonio decided not just to include the two in the Gilas’ final 12-man lineup for this window and let Newsome and Almazan concentrate on the Bolts’ game against the streaking Hotshots.

Newsome and Almazan attended their last practice with Gilas on Wednesday.

Asked about the matter, Meralco coach Norman Black said he’s not exactly aware the deal between the national team and the two players.

“I have no idea what’s happening with the national team right now as far as my two players are concerned. I know they are committed to play for us on Sunday,” said Black following Meralco’s 114-98 win over NLEX at the Philsports Arena.

“I don’t know about their commitment with the national team right now. I haven’t really found out whether they’re chosen or not to be honest with you.”

Newsome shot 6-of-12 from the field to finish with 18 points and eight rebounds, while Almazan added seven and four in the win over the Road Warriors that arrested the Bolts’ two-game slide and improved to a 4-2 record.

The absence of Almazan would left the national team with an even bigger gaping hole in the middle as 7-foot-3 Kai Sotto and 6-foot-7 Carl Tamayo begged off for this window, while 6-foot-9 Japeth Aguilar is currently nursing an MCL sprain.

Newsome’s place at the wings could be compensate by the others included in the training pool, although the veteran guard is considered among the best perimeter defended for the national team.