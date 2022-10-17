Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Mon, Oct 17
    PBA

    Chris Newsome placed on injured list, could be out two more weeks

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    Chris Newsome has been out since the opening game.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    CHRIS Newsome has been recently placed on the injured list by Meralco which will keep the athletic wingman out of action for a couple more games.

    Newsome hasn’t played since he hurt his calf in his first game against NorthPort on Sept. 30.

    Meralco team manager Paolo Trillo said Newsome could still be out for two more weeks but is now on the road to recovery.

    “More or less two weeks pero day-to-day pa rin. Hindi pa rin namin masabi kung hanggang kailan ang pahinga,” said Trillo. “The initial diagnosis was one month but two weeks na siyang out.”

      Meralco is currently holding a 1-3 record, and has struggled to compile wins thus far in the conference.

      The Bolts finally broke into the win column on Oct. 14 with a 105-92 win over Terrafirma, but suffered another defeat when they bowed to Converge, 106-99.

      In the contest against the FiberXers, the Bolts trailed by as many as 22 points before Johnny O’Bryant came alive in the third to help them take a 93-90 only for Maverick Ahanmisi to take over for the opponent.

      Meralco next face a red-hot Phoenix side on Wednesday that is coming off back-to-back wins including against Barangay Ginebra, 101-93.

