Chris Newsome fined P20K for flagrant 2 on Anthony Semerad

IT wasn't a happy welcome that greeted Chris Newsome in his return to active roster with Meralco.

The Fil-Am guard was fined P20K for the flagrant foul 2 he committed against Anthony Semerad during the Meralco-NLEX PBA Philippine Cup encounter on Wednesday.

Newsome was whistled for the infraction after throwing the ball on Semerad early in the fourth quarter of the game at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym.

The former Rookie of the Year was summoned on Thursday morning by Deputy Commissioner Eric Castro to explain his action.

No suspension however, was meted on Newsome, making him available for the Bolts' game against defending champion Barangay Ginebra Kings later in the day.

Chris Newsome

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The game against NLEX was the first for the 31-year-old Newsome after being reactivated by the team from the league's health and safety protocol list.

But the Fil-Am guard found himself getting into a scuffle with Semerad at the 10:38 mark of the fourth period when the two got a bit physical during a rebounding battle, prompting Newsome to throw the ball on Semerad.

The Bolts were leading, 89-76, when the incident happened.

Newsome exited scoreless in close to eight minutes of play, but had a single rebound, assist, and a steal.

Semerad meanwhile, was assessed a technical foul.

Meralco went to win the game, 104-101, to secure the no. 2 seeding and a twice-to-beat advantage in the playoffs.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.