Chris Newsome earns PBA Press Corps Player of the Week citation

FOR taking charge in a semifinal series decider, Meralco’s Chris Newsome has been chosen PBA Press Corps Player of the Week.

The 31-year-old Newsome led the way as Meralco held off No. 1 seed Magnolia in Game Five, 94-81, to arrange another title series against Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals.

Newsome had 14.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 2.5 steals in the last two games of the best-of-five semifinals.

The Fil-Am guard was chosen Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week, the last for the season-ending conference, over teammate Allein Maliksi, Aaron Black as well as Ginebra’s Jeff Chan, LA Tenorio and Nard Pinto by the men and women regularly covering the PBA beat.

With the Bolts’ season on the line, Newsome sizzled for 18 points including 11 in a telling fourth quarter run, while dishing out 12 assists, eight rebounds, three steals and a block.

Newsome’s heroics also included six straight points for the Bolts in the last two minutes to assure the gritty victory over the Hotshots that badly missed the services of injured import Mike Harris late in the game.

Ginebra beat NLEX, 3-1, in the other semis pairing.

Meralco-Ginebra IV starts on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

