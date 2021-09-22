MERALCO welcomes back starters Chris Newsome and Cliff Hodge as the Bolts cap their PBA Philippine Cup elimination round assignment with back-to-back games this week.

Newsome and Hodge returning to active roster meant suiting up in the team's outing against NLEX on Wednesday and defending champion Barangay Ginebra on Thursday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym.

The two key players missed Meralco's last two games as they completed their quarantine after being placed under the league's health and safety protocols.

Also coming back along with Newsome and Hodge is back up big man Raymar Jose.

"Yes, Newsome, Hodge, and Jose cleared for the game," confirmed Meralco team manager Paolo Trillo.

The return of the three couldn't have come at a better time for the Bolts, who are looking to secure the No. 2 seed and a twice-to-beat advantage in the playoffs.

Meralco is in solo second with a 7-2 record.

A split by the Bolts of their two games would formally clinch for them the No. 2 seed even if they end up tied with Magnolia Hotshots at 8-3 by virtue of the winner-over-the-other rule.

The Bolts rallied from a 13-point deficit in the final two minutes to nip the Hotshots three weeks ago, 95-94.

Meanwhile, Meralco will miss the services of big man Reynel Hugnatan, who went out of the Pampanga bubble on Monday to attend the wake of his mother in Negros Occidental.

"Umalis si Reynel for Negros to attend the wake and funeral of his mom who passed away last week," said Trillo.

Also still out is injured (right hand) Bolts guard guard Aaron Black.

"Aaron wala pa this week," added the Meralco team manager.

