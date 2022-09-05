Chris Gavina eager to learn as assistant under Yeng Guiao

CHRIS Gavina looks forward to working alongside Yeng Guiao as he slides to the role of an assistant coach to give way to the person responsible for the giving the Rain or Shine franchise its PBA titles.

Guiao has returned to his role as Rain or Shine head coach after he parted ways with NLEX just a few days ago. Gavina remains with the team as one of Guiao’s assistant coaches along with Caloy Garcia.

Gavina said he is thankful to Rain or Shine for the opportunity to be the team’s head coach, while also looking forward to being part of Guiao’s staff.

“I'm extremely ecstatic about Coach Yeng coming back to Rain or Shine and taking over the reigns as head coach,” said Gavina, former Kia head coach, who will be working with Guiao for the first time.

Yeng Guiao is set to call the shots again for Rain or Shine, with Caloy Garcia and Chris Gavina as assistants. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

“I’m appreciative to the owners for the opportunity the Rain or Shine organization provided me for a short stint to lead their team, and now I’m looking forward to being under a highly-respected and decorated coach in the likes of coach Yeng,” said Gavina.

Guiao has two titles under his belt during his stint with Rain or Shine including the 2016 Commissioner’s Cup, the last time a PBA team not part of the San Miguel or MVP group to win a championship. The Elasto Painters also bagged the 2012 Governors’ Cup with Guiao at the helm.

Since Guiao left the first time for Rain or Shine, the Elasto Painters remained a constant playoff contender under Garcia before handing the reins to Gavina in 2021.

Gavina has been with the franchise in 2018 as one of the assistants of Garcia before being named as head coach. Under Gavina’s watch, Rain or Shine went 13-20, making the quarterfinals during his first conference with the team in the 2021 Philippine Cup, but missing the playoffs in the next two amidst the youth movement of the squad.

Gavina said Guiao’s presence will be an opportunity for him to grow as a coach.

“For me, this is an opportunity for growth for myself to learn from Coach Yeng and provide whatever it maybe the role he'd like for me to hold on his staff,” said Gavina.

