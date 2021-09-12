Gavina anoints fearless Nambatac as Rain or Shine's 'closer'

REY Nambatac was an assassin on call, always ready to pull the trigger.

When the mission was over, Rain or Shine left a fully loaded San Miguel Beer side dead on its track.

Summoned off the bench in the final 12 seconds and the game on the line, Nambatac delivered the game winner as expected in the Elasto Painters’ 95-93 victory over the Beermen on Sunday in the PBA Philippine Cup.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The 27-year-old guard out of Letran finished with nine points and three assists and watched from the sidelines as Rain or Shine’s so-called ‘super rookies’ of Leonard Santillan, Andre Caracut, and Anton Assistio picked up the cudgels for the team against the battle-tested Beermen for the most part of the endgame.

But in a win-or-lose situation, coach Chris Gavina knew who to call.

“I always talk to Rey being ready as our closer. have no fear of getting the ball in Rey’s hands, knowing well that he’s going to come up with something positive,” said the Rain or Shine mentor.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Nambatac said he’s always ready whenever called and won’t hesitate taking the shot himself if needed.

“Ang mentality ko lagi kapag mga winning moments na, I’d rather get the ball and shoot it. Pumasok man or hindi, at least na-itira ko kaysa yung ma-turnover lang. At least ibinigay mo yung best na maipanalo yung game,” he said afterwards.

Continue reading below ↓

Gavina brought in Nambatac after Assistio turned the ball over that led to a CJ Perez steal and lay-up that tied the game at 93.

The play was pure and simple. Nambatac will get the ball off an inbound and then go from there.

“I already designed a play where he would get the ball at the top of the key or get it to the post in a hand-off to him. But Rey’s playmaking, that’s all on him. I got him the ball and he was able to go on his instinct and make that game-winning basket,” said Gavina.

Nambatac repays coach's faith

But Nambatac said it was just his way of giving back to the coaches the confidence they have on him, especially with Gavina referring to him as Rain or Shine’s ‘closer.’

“Whatever happens sa game, ready naman ako anytime. What's really important for us players is dapat hindi mawala yung confidence mo, kasi games like that, malaking factor yung kumpiyansa para ma-execute yung play ng maayos,” he stressed.

Continue reading below ↓

“Nakaka-overwhelm dahil ramdam mo yung tiwala ni coach Chris sa akin, ng mga coaching staff, lalo sa mga teammates ko na kahit minsan matagal ako nakaupo (sa bench), ako pa rin ang pinapasok ni coach sa mga last play.”

That’s what an assassin, or a closer for that matter, is built for.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.